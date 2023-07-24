ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

