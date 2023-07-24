Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

