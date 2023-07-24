Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

