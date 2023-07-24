Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $394.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.84. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $411.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
