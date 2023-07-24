Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

