Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $9.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

OLO Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 1,334.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,840 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,491,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO opened at $7.20 on Friday. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.13.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. Analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

