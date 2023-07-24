ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

