Oppenheimer Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.