Oppenheimer Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $535.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.77.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $499.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

