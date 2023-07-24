Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 190,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,819.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

