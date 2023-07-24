O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $9.97 per share for the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2023 guidance at $36.50-$37.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $956.23 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $665.45 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $932.55 and its 200-day moving average is $878.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.