Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CVE:ODV opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$477.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.41.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development will post 0.0200938 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

