Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -35.78% -6.04% -2.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.26 Osisko Development Competitors $1.78 billion -$34.60 million 2.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 662 3046 3844 88 2.44

Osisko Development presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 182.91%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 225.77%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.