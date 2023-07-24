Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Osisko Development
|-329.29%
|-26.15%
|-19.66%
|Osisko Development Competitors
|-35.78%
|-6.04%
|-2.27%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Osisko Development and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Osisko Development
|$49.26 million
|-$148.04 million
|-2.26
|Osisko Development Competitors
|$1.78 billion
|-$34.60 million
|2.45
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Osisko Development has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Osisko Development
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Osisko Development Competitors
|662
|3046
|3844
|88
|2.44
Osisko Development presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 182.91%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 225.77%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
