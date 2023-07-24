PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.