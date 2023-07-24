Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSJO opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

