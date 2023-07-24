Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCN opened at $21.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

