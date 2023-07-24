Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $257.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

