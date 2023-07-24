Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATFree Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $257.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

