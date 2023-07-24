Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $93.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

