Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 202.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

