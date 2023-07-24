Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $150.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

