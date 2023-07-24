Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

