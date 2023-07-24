Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $243.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 387.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

