Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.45. The company has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

