Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 165 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 17,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $511.42 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.90 and a 200-day moving average of $507.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

