Park Place Capital Corp Buys 4,313 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 902.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.99 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

