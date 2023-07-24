Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $693.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.70.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

