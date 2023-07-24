Park Place Capital Corp Has $375,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

