Park Place Capital Corp Has $609,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.