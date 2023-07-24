Park Place Capital Corp Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $582.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 296.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.16.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.