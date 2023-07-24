Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.18. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.