Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 304 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Up 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.