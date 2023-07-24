Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 92 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $377.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.82 and a 200 day moving average of $331.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.