Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.11 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.27. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

