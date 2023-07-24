Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,081 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $516,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

