Park Place Capital Corp Sells 137 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.