Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.