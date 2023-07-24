Park Place Capital Corp Sells 278 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

