Park Place Capital Corp Sells 380 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

