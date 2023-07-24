Park Place Capital Corp Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $171.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.19.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

