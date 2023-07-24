Park Place Capital Corp Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.23.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day moving average of $478.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.