Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,619 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 180,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.