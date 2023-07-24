PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £127.96 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Dale acquired 28 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £127.96 ($167.31).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Alan Dale bought 27 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($162.40).

PayPoint Stock Performance

PAY opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 437.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.52. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 372.50 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 660 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The company has a market cap of £324.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.58, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.