Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.52 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $784.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

