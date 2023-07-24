Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKPYY. Citigroup cut shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

Pick n Pay Stores Trading Up 29.6 %

OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.