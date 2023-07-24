Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $215.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

