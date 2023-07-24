Piper Sandler Increases Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $18.50

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

