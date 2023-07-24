Piper Sandler Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $101.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 115,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

