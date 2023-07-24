PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.