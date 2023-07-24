Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY24 guidance at $10.09-10.71 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $135.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

