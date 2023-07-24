Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Financial stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 46.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

